Indonesian Masters to invite Asian Games 2018 athletes

Photo illustration of golf. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The International Golf Championship titled Indonesian Masters organizing committee will invite three or four athletes grouped in the National Golf Training Center for the Asian Games 2018 to compete in the golf championship.



"We hope the invited athletes would make use of this International Golf Championship as a trial match before competing in the Asian Games," Jimmy Masrin, founder of the Indonesian Masters, stated here on Wednesday.



The Indonesian Masters event becomes a closing of the Asian tour as well as the main tour around the world.



The athletes grouped in the National Golf Training Center (Pelatnas Golf) will compete with 20 Indonesian golfers, among the 130 world top golf athletes from 20 countries, in the championship, which will be held from Dec 14 to 17, 2017, at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.



Masrin expressed hope that the Indonesian athletes could compete with the top golfers in the championship for a total prize of US$750 thousand, or equivalent to Rp10.11 billion.



As a tournament closing tour, Indonesian Masters 2017 offers 20 Official World Golf Ranking (OWFR) points for the winner, where the points will be counted to determine the champion of the Asian Tour Order of Merit.



The champion and runner-up of the Asian Tour Order of Merit will have the opportunity to get tickets to the Open Championship and the World Championship of golf in Mexico in 2018.



(Reported Ricky Prayoga/Uu.B003/INE/KR-BSR)