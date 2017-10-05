Indonesia, Jordan seek to enhance bilateral cooperation

Minister Retno Marsudi. (ANTARA /Aditya Wicaksono)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is seeking to enhance its bilateral cooperation with Jordan in several sectors such as in trade, strategic industry and counter terrorism.



Indonesia and Jordan have strategic geographical location that could enable them as the gate to ASEAN and Middle Eastern Market, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said during her bilateral visit to Jordan, as quoted on a press release here on Wednesday.



Marsudi, who was received by her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, noted that there is still more potential in the economic cooperation between the two countries to develop.



"We should open wider access to prime products of each countrys such as oil palm, tyres, electronic devices, potassium, phosphate, and salt," Marsudi said.



Meanwhile, the trade volume of Indonesia and Jordan reached US$256.4 million in 2016, roughly similar to 2015s.



Marsudi also proposed to Jordanian Government a negotiation of the establishment of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries to help reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers.



She also invited Jordanian enterprises to several forum to be held in Indonesia this year such as Indonesia-Middle East Annual Gathering on Economy (IMAGE) from October 8-10, Trade Expo of Indonesia (TEI) in Jakarta from October 11-15 and Regional Forum in Padang from October 15-17.



Product diversification is also essential in the cooperation between the two countries that Marsudi offered several products of Indonesian strategic industry such as airplanes, ships, and firearms.



"Indonesia excels in strategic industry of which the products can be used by Jordan," Marsudi said.



Jordanian enterprises are also expected to attend the largest defence expo in Indonesia, Indo Defence Expo to be held in November 2018.



In countering terrorism, both ministers have agreed that the regionalization of terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters become main challenges.



Marsudi emphasized that an MoU between two countries on the cooperation in counter-terrorism and radicalism should be discussed soon.



"Improving the capacity of security authority in combating terrorism and radicalism is important. Therefore, I invite Jordanian law enforcement to attend Jakarta Center for Law Enforcement Cooperation," Marsudi said.

