Political commotion would not disturb government work: VP Kalla

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla. (ANTARA /Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla said that the noise ahead of the political year will not disrupt government work and programs.



"The government should not be politicized, in the sense that civil servants are not politicized, but continue to work as usual. The noise is only a part and will not disrupt the entire system," the vice president said here on Wednesday (4/10).



Kalla also assumed that a political noise is not unusual in the face of elections.



"It is a routine and normal phenomena. We have been in this condition many times. It is because there is a lot of media," he added.



According to Kalla, it has been experienced many times, at least since the holding of direct elections in 2004, 2009, 2014, and currently ahead of 2019.



Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked all his staff in the working cabinet not to create commotion in the community ahead of the political year.



"We must create peace and calmness and provide encouragement," Jokowi stated.



He also called on the ranks of his government to remain focused on work while continuing to provide encouragement to the community.



In a plenary cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (Oct 2), the president firmly stated in the presence of ministers and ministerial-level officials that his attitude would be very clear if there are still ranks that actually create rowdy politics.



"I think the direction is very clear, and there is no need for me to explain it again," he reiterated.



He does not want any of his ranks to do anything that may cause commotion and controversy.



The president also reminded that the community continues to expect the governments hard work in solving the nations problems. He mentioned that the people were also looking for peace.



Earlier on Tuesday, Jokowi called on the cabinet to maintain security and political order towards the political year in 2018.



"All parties must maintain peace and orderliness and should encourage state development," Jokowi stated.



The president urged his ministers to focus on working and support the peoples development amid the political issues that have been witnessed recently.



He asked the cabinet to take steps to prevent tense political situations.



"During the plenary session yesterday, I asked the cabinet to create a calm and peaceful political environment and support Indonesia to achieve development," Jokowi reiterated.



He stressed that Indonesian people wanted the government to work hard to accomplish the tasks related to the state.



The president had previously called on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, and National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian to focus on their respective duties.



"As the head of government and head of state, I call on the ministers of the working cabinet, TNI Commander, and National Police Chief to focus on their respective duties," Jokowi noted last Monday.



He remarked that the political stability could support economic development and encourage the governments effort to achieve programs for development.

