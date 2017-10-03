Marsudi pays courtesy call on Jordanian King Abdullah II

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (ANTARA/Rosa Panggabean)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a courtesy call on Jordanian King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein in Al-Husseiniya Palace of Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.



Press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received here on Thursday stated that during the visit, Marsudi called on a stronger cooperation among Islamic countries to face global challenges.



"Numerous challenges faced by Islamic society today have called Islamic countries to unite and cooperate in addressing them," Minister Marsudi said.



The Indonesian minister and the Jordanian King put a special attention to the threat of terrorism and radicalism including the foreign terrorist fighters and regionalization of terrorism to the worlds peace.



King Abdullah II stated that Jordan is ready to establish cooperation with Indonesia in information and intelligence exchange, de-radicalization program, and capacity building of law enforcement apparatus.



Marsudi expected an MoU on counter-terrorism and radicalization between to two country to be realized soon.



"Terrorism and radicalization are visible challenges and can only be overcome with effective cooperation in bilateral, regional or international level," Marsudi said.



Representing Indonesia, Marsudi delivered an invitation from the Indonesian President to the Jordanian King to attend and to be a keynote speaker in the Bali Democracy Forum, that will be held in Bali from December 7-8 2017.



"Jordan has become an example of a country which strongly upholds tolerance, pluralism, and democracy in the region," Marsudi said.



During the meeting King Abdullah II also underlined that the struggle of Palestinian people to freedom needs stronger support from the International society.



In this sense, Marsudi re-stated Indonesias commitment to help the struggle for the freedom of Palestine.



Previously, during her visit in Jordan, Minister Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.



Both ministers have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in several sectors such as in trade, strategic industry and counter terrorism.



