Pontianak named city offering best public services

Tourist walk in front of Khatulistiwa Monument in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Friday (17/5)(ANTARA FOTO/Rosa Panggabean)

Pontianak, West Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Pontianak in West Kalimantan Province has been named as the city offering the best public services, according to Mayor of Pontianak Sutarmidji.



"It is because the Pontianak city government has long been applying information disclosure, which is part of public services," the mayor remarked here on Thursday.



He pointed out that if the standard operating services are accessible, it is a sign that information disclosure has been made.



According to Sutarmidji, data on the regional income, expenditure budgets, and development plans are already available on the website of the Pontianak Regional Development Planning Board.



"Later, we will integrate all, and our next years target is that everything will be incorporated in the Government And Smart city Landmark (Gencil) application," he revealed.



The Gencil application will record various complaints of the people of Pontianak City, so that they can be followed up quickly.



On the occasion, he also urged the West Kalimantan Information Commission to not assess an ideal area. He said the ideal design is not possible, as there will be obstacles.



He added that sometimes everything needs to be fast-paced, so that there is a good impression about the application, but everything has to follow a gradual process.



"I once spoke to one of the secretaries of an agency in Singapore, and he said a trial should be conducted while implementing something, especially for small units used, to ensure that the failure is not too big, and testing during the implementation phase is not carried out just once," he noted.



