President inaugurates mega projects worth US$5.87 billion in Banten

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo launched the groundbreaking for the construction of two thermal power plants and inaugurated the operation of one thermal power plant at a total cost of US$5.87 billion in Banten province on Thursday.



During his visit to the province, the president also inspected the construction of a $145 million coal terminal, with a capacity of 20 million tons, the chief of the communication and information service bureau of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Dadan Kusdiana, said in a press statement released on Thursday.



"In total, the construction of the four projects costs $6.015 billion," he stated.



The two thermal power plants are PLTU Jawa 7, with a capacity of 2x1,000 megawatts; and PLTU 9&10, with a capacity of 2x1,000 megawatts, while the other one is PLTU IPP Banten, with a capacity of 660 MW.



The three thermal power plants are part of the governments program to build power plants with a total capacity of 35,000 megawatts, he noted.



"The construction of the coal terminal, with a capacity of 20 million tons, will strengthen coal supplies to thermal power plants in western Java," he remarked.



He added that the construction of PLTU Jawa 7, which will cost $1.88 billion, comprises unit 1 with commercial on date (COD) scheduled for April 2020 and unit 2 with COD scheduled for October 2020.



The power plant will sell electrical power to state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at $4.21 cent dollars/kWh.



The power plant, which is built under a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) scheme for 25 years, uses ultra supercritical boiler technology and coal, with a low calorie of 4 thousand to 4.6 thousand kcal/kg (ash received).



"The technology has proven to be more efficient and environmentally friendly," he revealed.



He stated that PLTU Jawa 9&10 is built under an independent power producer (IPP) scheme next to PLTU Suralaya 1-8 in Banten, with a total investment of $3 billion.



The thermal power plant is built based on an assignment from PT PLN to its subsidiary, PT Indonesia Power, in accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 19 of 2017.



The project built under the BOOT scheme also uses ultra supercritical technology, he pointed out.



"The COD of PLTU 9&10 is scheduled for 2022. It is built under a 25-year contract, with a production cost of 5.1 cent dollars/kWh," he added.(*)