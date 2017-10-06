President forced to walk 3 kilometers due to traffic jam

Serang, Banten (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was forced to walk 3 kilometers to attend an event to mark the 72nd anniversary of the countrys defense forces at Indah Kiat pier in Cilegon, Banten, on Thursday due to extreme traffic jam.



"I asked how far we still had to go. Three kilometers, sir (the driver answered). Well, I then got off the car. I had better walk," he told the media, after launching a power plant project in Serang, Banten, explaining the incident in the morning.



He stated that the street was clogged, and even a motorcycle could not pass through the lines of cars.



"Even a motorcycle could not pass. I might have taken a motorcycle if only it could pass, and I would not have become this tired," he remarked.



He noted, however, that it was alright for him, adding that it turned out to be an exercise for him. "It is only 3 kilometers. I am used to walking that far. It is alright, although it made me sweat because I wore a suit," he revealed.



Jokowis convoy was stuck in a traffic jam on its way to the venue of the 72nd TNI anniversary commemoration event as a lot of people passed through the street to view the event on Thursday morning.



Following the presidents action, a number of officials followed suit, including defense minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, public works minister Basuki Hadimuljono, presidential chief of staff Teten Masduki, and others.(*)