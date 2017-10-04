DPR agrees on government spending at Rp1,454.5 trillion

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives (DPR) has agreed on the central governments spending in the draft 2018 state budget at Rp1,454.5 trillion during its meeting here on Thursday.



"We can approve this budget in the central governments spending," Chief of the DPR Budget Committee, Aziz Syamsuddin, said while chairing the meeting to discuss the central governments spending in the draft 2018 state budget.



The central governments spending in the draft 2018 state budget represents a Rp11.3 trillion increase compared to the initial spending of Rp1,443.2 trillion.



The central governments spending covers Rp32.8 trillion increase in the budget spending of ministries and non-ministerial government institutions, from Rp814.1 trillion to Rp846.93 trillion.



Director General of Budget at the Finance Ministry, Askolani, noted that an increase in budget ceiling covers extra priority spending for 10 ministries and non-ministerial government agencies at Rp25.5 trillion and the re-allocation of food subsidy to non-cash food assistance at the Social Service Ministry at Rp7.3 trillion.



"The extra spending is based on the outcome of the budget committees working meeting on Wednesday," he added.



The extra priority budget is mostly allocated to law enforcement agencies, including the National Police at Rp16.8 trillion, the Defense Ministry/National Defense Force at Rp1.85 trillion, the State Intelligence Board (BIN) at Rp3.92 trillion, the National Narcotics Board (BNN) at Rp400 billion, the Attorney Generals Office at Rp900 billion, and the Law and Human Rights Ministry at Rp200 billion.(*)