Road accidents in and around Jakarta down 12 percent
1 hour ago | 175 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Metropolitan Police recorded the number of traffic accidents in the January-September 2017 period at 4,124, down 12 percent from 4,676 in the same period last year.
The number of deaths from road accidents also declined to 435 from 490, spokesman for the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Budiyanto said here on Thursday.
He said the number of people seriously injured in road accidents also plunged by 53 percent to 844 from 1,810.
However, the number of people lightly injured in road accidents increased to 3,558 from 3,371, he said.
Most of the motorists killed or injured in the road accidents were aged between 21 and 30 years, he said.
The jurisdiction of Jakarta Metropolitan Police covers Jakarta, and parts of West Java and Banten provinces. (*)
