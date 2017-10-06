TNI affirms its loyalty to unitary Republic of Indonesia

A number of TNI personnel were prepared to perform during the celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the TNI at Indah Kiat Dock, Cilegon, Banten (5/10/2017).(ANTARA/Hafidz Mubarak A) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Defense Forces (TNI) remains loyal to the Unitary Republic of Indonesia, Pancasila state ideology, and 1945 Constitution, TNI Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo stated.



"Utilizing the momentum offered by TNIs (72nd anniversary) today, let me reiterate (our commitment) that the TNI will always stay loyal by upholding the soldiers oath. As Mr. President had stated earlier, for us, loyalty to the Unitary Republic of Indonesia, 1945 Constitution, and Pancasila is pivotal and is strongly rooted in the body and soul of every TNI soldier," he stated at the commemoration of TNIs 72nd anniversary attended by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla at the Indah Kiat Pier in Cilegon, Banten Province, on Thursday.



Nurmantyo said TNIs politics is that of the state, the one dedicated to realizing a firm and strong Unitary Republic of Indonesia by complying with the law.



"It is also the one that always puts the peoples interests above all and is loyal to the superior, the president of the Republic of Indonesia, who is legitimately elected in accordance with the Constitution," he noted.



Addressing the commemoration of TNIs 72nd anniversary, President Widodo praised the TNI for its dedication to the state and nation and expressed gratitude to all soldiers for their commitment, professionalism, and dedication.



"I should like to express my sincere gratitude to the TNI for its continued efforts to improve its professionalism, to the ranks and files of the TNI for their commitment to sticking to the soldiers oath, and to the TNI soldiers for their dedication to perform their formidable and risky duties," the president said.



As late General Sudirman had stated, TNIs politics prioritizes the state and the soldiers loyalty in the best interests of the country, he remarked.



Loyalty in the best interests of the state and nation means being devoted to a struggle for the peoples interests, keeping the Unitary Republic of Indonesia united, and staying loyal to the legitimate government, he said.(*)