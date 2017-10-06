President attends commemoration of 72nd anniversary of Indonesian Military

Cilegon, Banten (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana attended the commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) held at the PT Indah Kiat Port, Cilegon, Banten Province, on Thursday.



Based on ANTARAs observation, President Widodo was wearing a black suit and red tie and had to walk to the venue due to traffic congestion.



The president arrived at the honorary podium at around 8:30 a.m. local time after walking some two kilometers.



In his speech, the president lauded the spirit of the TNI members who serve the nation and state.



"On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude for the commitment and professionalism demonstrated by all TNI members in upholding the Soldiers Oath and carrying out difficult tasks," the president remarked.



The head of state said the TNI should prioritize the state. The TNI should be loyal to the state, the Pancasila state philosophy, the Constitution or UUD 1945, and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.



Loyalty to the interests of the nation and state means being committed to fighting for the interests of the people and to maintain the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.



This years TNI anniversary is themed "Bersama Rakyat TNI Kuat," or Together with the people, the TNI is strong.



Some 1,800 military personnel will also demonstrate their pencak silat martial arts skills during the event, and 72 parachutists will circle the sky, with five carrying the flags of the three forces, the TNI headquarters, and the Red-and-White Indonesian flag.



The Armys special forces (Kopassus) are scheduled to showcase three Bushmaster armored vehicles, six P6 all-terrain assault vehicles, and three Jackal and nine Anoa armored personnel carriers. The Armys several artillery units will also be featured, including nine Astros Mk II and six multiple launch rocket systems.



The Navy is set to showcase 48 warships of various classes, 17 fixed-wing aircraft, and several trucks and other units.



The Air Force will showcase two Cessna 172 aircraft, two search and rescue and medevac choppers, two VVIP NAS-332 helicopters, six KT-1B trainers, one drone, two CN-295 medium transport aircraft, and one backup unit for free fall.



The Air Forces Jupiter Aerobatic Team comprising eight KT-1B aircraft and a Super Puma SAR helicopter will also put up a show.(*)