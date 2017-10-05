Indonesian legendary players to face Arsenal, Liverpool in Balikpapan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The national legendary soccer players will play against the legendary players of English football clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool, in friendly matches at the Masters Cup 2017 to be held in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on Nov 5, 2017.



"For me, it will be the last match as a player. Of course, as a player, I am sad to face retirement. But I am proud to have started my career in Balikpapan and ending in Balikpapan," Bima Sakti, former Indonesian national player, told the press here on Thursday.



In addition to Sakti, the other national legendary soccer players will include Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto, Elly Eboy, Firman Utina, Maman Abdurahman, Charis Yulianto, Rocky Putiray, Gendut Doni, and Budi Sudarsono.



In the meantime, the legendary players of English football clubs Arsenal who will take part will include Lauren, Mikael Silvestre, Gilberto Silva, and Robert Pires.



Meanwhile, the legendary players of Liverpool are David James, John-Arne Riise, Luis Garcia, Steve McManaman, Emile Heskey, and Robbie Fowler.



"We do not have a coach for this match. Therefore, I will train our friends to play," according to Sakti, who is currently the assistant to chief coach (of Spanish) Luis Milla of the Indonesian soccer players of under 22 years old (Timnas U-22).



Sakti also expressed hope that Bambang Pamungkas, former player of Persija Jakarta, will participate in the Masters Cup 2017.



Apart from that, representative of Balikpapan Masters Cup 2017, Yasser Arafat, will provide special attention to supporters of Arsenal and Liverpool in Indonesia who will directly watch the matches.



In the matches that will be broadcasted by TV station "RCTI," the Indonesia Masters will face the Liverpool Masters as well as the Arsenal Masters, and the Liverpool Masters will then play against the Arsenal Masters.



The entry tickets will be available for Rp300 thousand, Rp500 thousand, Rp750 thousand, and Rp1.5 million.(*)