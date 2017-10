SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Data integration streamlines Japanese city's healthcare

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:9640) (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Kazuhiro Uchida; herein, “Saison Information Systems”) is the maker of HULFT, middleware for managed file transfer (MFT). Kashiwa City located in Chiba, a prefecture bordering on the east side Tokyo, Japan, will adopt HULFT for implanting a point card system to enhance civic health services as part of their “Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City” initiatives.The municipal government of Chiba Prefecture’s Kashiwa City is embarking on implementing a set of “Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City” initiatives as part of its ongoing town planning. The aim is to further promote longevity and help all generations to live safer and healthier lives.A "Health Points System" will be implemented to encourage healthier lifestyle habits by letting its citizens earn points. This is part of the various activities being promoted throughout Japan by the national government to encourage citizens to take better care of their health, thereby reducing overall medical expenses.MEDICA Cloud Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Ichiro Miyagawa; herein, “MEDICA Cloud”), develops and provides IT solutions for hospitals and clinics. The company is supporting Kashiwa City’s initiatives by providing the signage stations called Sukoyaka Links that track the physical activity of citizens such as how far they walked each day. Based on this data, citizens can earn points which can be exchanged for shopping certificates.MEDICA Cloud has set up signage stations in the city’s major shopping center, LaLaport KASHIWANOHA. These provide residents with health support services. Residents can get information on their health points and obtain shopping certificates without needing to use their own smartphones or PCs.Saison Information Systems' HULFT managed file transfer (MFT) middleware was used to transfer the residents’ activity data between the point card system and the signage terminals collecting the data from the activity meters.Since the data was personal information, protection of the residents’ privacy was the top priority. HULFT enabled the systems of the various organizations involved in the initiatives to be integrated efficiently while maximizing security and reliability.Compatible with an ever-growing range of platforms since its launch in 1993, HULFT is managed file transfer (MFT) middleware equipped with all the functionality enterprises need to share files between business systems. As of the end of March 2017, there are currently 189,600 HULFT licenses in use by 8,700 companies in 43 countries worldwide, spanning a broad range of industries. In addition to sending, receiving and managing file transfer jobs, HULFT also includes peripheral functions essential to transferring files, including security and integration of data before and after transfer.Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/hulft-mft/ MEDICA Cloud develops and offers IT solutions for hospitals and clinics wishing to encourage patients to participate in their medical care. The company also provides systems to support “health point” system that enables users to record time and activity with a meter device.Website: https://www.medicacloud.jp/ * Headquarters: Sunshine 60 (21F), 3-1-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-6021, Japan* Established: September 1st 1970* President: Kazuhiro Uchida (President)* Website: http://home.saison.co.jp/english/ * ”HULFT” and “HULFT” related product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.* Other names of companies, products, and services are trademarks of their respective companies.View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171005005453/en/

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.Akane Toyota / Seiko Yokoi, +81-3-3988-3477Corporate Planning DepartmentorSaison Information Systems Co., Ltd.Fumio Horino, +81-3-3988-5301HULFT DivisionSource: Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.