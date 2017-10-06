President Jokowi leaves for Brunei for state visit

Tarakan, N Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi left North Kalimantan for Brunei Darussalam to pay a state visit on Friday.



President Jokowi and entourage left Juwata Airport in Tarakan city, North Kalimantan, for Brunei by a Presidential Plane Indonesia-1 at 04.00 p.m. Central Indonesia Time.



The Indonesian leader visits Brunei to attend the golden jubilee of the ascension of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to the throne.



Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is now 71 years old is the second-longest reigning monarch in the world after Queen Elizabeth of England.



The presidents entourage includes chief of presidential staff Teten Masduki, military secretary Rear Marshal Trisno Hendradi, chief of the Presidential Palaces secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, deputy for protocol affairs, press and media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, and chief of the protocol bureau of the Presidential Palaces Secretariat Ari Setiawan. (*)