President hands out land certificates to Bulungan residents

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo visited Bulungan Town in North Kalimantan Province, to distribute land certificates and Indonesia Smart Cards to locals, an official said here on Friday.



President Widodo visited Bulungan after inspecting the progress in the construction of the Rawasari retention basin on Friday morning, a project initiated in 2016 to ensure adequate water supply for the people of Tarakan in the same province, before reaching Bulungan, the Presidential Protocol, Press, and Media Departments Deputy Bey Machmudin noted in a press release.



President Widodo along with First Lady Iriana distributed land certificates during an event held at the Bulungan mayors office. This was part of the agenda of the presidents work visit to the province.



Apart from handing out land certificates, the president also distributed Indonesia Smart Cards and Hopeful Family Program cards to the people of Bulungan after the Friday prayer.



The president and first lady had planned to return back to Tarakan in the evening aboard a helicopter from the Tanjung Harapan Airport, Tanjung Selor, Bulungan.



They were then scheduled to board the Presidential Aircraft Indonesia-1 at the Juwata Airport, Tarakan, to continue the work visit to Brunei Darussalam. (*)