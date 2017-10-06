MRT, LRT projects to be completed on time: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi has said that the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) construction projects would not be stalled.



"MRT and LRT projects need huge costs and heavy preparations. Therefore, the MRT project will be completed by 2018 and the LRT project to connect Bekasi and Bogor will be completed by 2019 as planned; I assure you the projects will not be stalled," he stated in a written statement received here, Friday.



The minister said that President Joko Widodo had instructed him to ensure that the development goes on. In addition to this, Widodo also assigned the minister to ensure that all projects are run properly.



"The President always told us that the principle of money follow program must be implemented during the development. It means that every rupiah to finance the development is not only for the cost of building, but it must be ensured that the development can function properly. Therefore, in addition to my duty to ensure connectivity, there is my obligation to ensure that all projects are well realized," he stated.



Currently, the construction of Phase I of 16 kilometers of South-North route of the MRT project from Lebak Bulus to Bundaran HI is in progress. The overall progress has reached 78.01 percent with an investment of Rp14 trillion. It is planned to be operational by March 2019.



The development progress of the LRT project in early September has reached 19.219 percent. The construction progress of the LRT to connect Cawang and Cibubur has reached 36.840 percent. The construction progress of LRT to connect Cawang and Dukuh Atas has reached 5.245 percent.



Then, the construction progress of Cawang-East Bekasi LRT project has reached 20.594 percent.(*)