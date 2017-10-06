President Jokowi accustomed to walking

Tarakan, North Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted to being accustomed to walking, covering the three-kilometer distance on foot to the honorary tent for the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNIs) 72nd Anniversary at Indah Kiat Cilegon Dock, Banten, Thursday.



"I am accustomed to walking three kilometers, and it is natural but not as far as one thousand kilometers, which would be an exaggeration," the president remarked while reviewing the development of the Rawasari reservoir here on Friday.



Jokowi said he decided to walk to the commemorative event of TNIs 72nd anniversary in Banten Province yesterday after having waited for half an hour in the car due to a severe traffic jam.



"I asked how far we still had to go. Three kilometers, sir (the driver answered). Well, I then got off the car. I had better walk," he informed the media about the incident in the morning after launching a power plant project in Serang, Banten.



He said the traffic jam on the street was so severe that even a motorcycle could not pass through the lines of cars.



"Even a motorcycle could not pass. I might have taken a motorcycle if only it could pass, and I would not have got so tired," he remarked.



The president said it was alright for him, adding that it turned out to be a form of exercise.



"It is only three kilometers. I am accustomed to walking that far. It is alright, although it made me sweat because I wore a suit," he revealed.



Jokowis convoy was stuck in a traffic jam on its way to the venue of the 72nd TNI anniversary commemoration event, as scores of people were commuting on the street to witness the event on Thursday morning.



After the president headed on foot towards the venue, several officials followed suit, including Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, Public Works Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and Presidential Chief of Staff Teten Masduki.(*)