President Jokowi arrives in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Friday night to attend the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiahs ascension to the throne.



The President and entourage arrived at the International Airport in Brunei by a Presidential Plane Indonesia-1 at 04.45 p.m. local time.



Several officials of the Brunei Sultanate including Home Affairs Minister Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kema Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar Bin Haji Apong greeted the Indonesian leader upon his arrival at the airport.



Also greeting the President were Defense Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Brunei, Colonel Widiyanto and Chief of the Association of Civil Servants Wives of the Indonesian Embassy in Brunei, Yani Purbayani.



While in Brunei, the Indonesian President and First Lady are slated to attend a state banquette at the Nurul Iman Palace, Bandar Seri Begawan, which is part of the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiahs ascension to the throne.



After attending the state banquette, President Jokowi will return to Jakarta and is expected to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in East Jakarta at midnight on Friday.



The presidents entourage includes chief of presidential staff Teten Masduki, the presidents military secretary Rear Marshal Trisno Hendradi, commandant of the presidential security detail Major General Suhartono, and member of the presidents special staff Johan Budi.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan earlier to make preparations for the presidents arrival.



