Vice president submits bonuses to outstanding athletes

Vice President Jusuf Kalla (third left) accompanied by Menpora Imam Nahrawi (second left), Chairman of INAPGOC Raja Sapta Oktohari (left) symbolically handed bonuses to representatives of medal athletes in SEA Games and ASEAN Paragames Kuala Lumpur 2017 interrupted ceremonial countdown Asian Para Games 2018 at JIExpo, Jakarta, Friday (6/10/2017). (ANTARA PHOTO/Sigid Kurniawan) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla submitted bonuses to several outstanding athletes in the recent SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games at the inauguration of the countdown for the Asian Para Games 2018 at the JI Expo in Kemayoran here, Friday.



"The government greatly appreciates the efforts (of athletes), thus all the outstanding athletes of the SEA Games and Para Games will receive the same amount of bonuses," the Vice President said.



Jusuf Kalla symbolically handed over the bonuses to the representatives of the athletes. In addition to this, the bonuses were also transferred directly to the account of the outstanding athletes.



The athletes with gold medals received Rp200 million each, with silver medals Rp100 million each, and with bronze medals Rp60 million each.



"Today, all (bonuses) have been transferred to the respective account, if (you have not yet received), report it to the minister, because in accordance with the instructions, (the bonuses) must have entered into their accounts within two days. (The bonuses total) more than Rp30 billion," Kalla disclosed.



According to him, the bonuses constitute the award from the government for the achievements of the athletes in the name of the nation.



Apart from the bonuses, the government also offered an opportunity for the outstanding athletes to become civil servants.



Kalla also expressed hope that the athletes would continue to step up their achievements in the Asian Games 2018, which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang. (*)