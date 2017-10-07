Police foil attempt to smuggle 25kg meth in Riau

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA News) - The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the local Police of Riau foiled an attempt to smuggle 25kg of crystal methamphetamine, along with 25 thousands of ecstasy pills, in Km 76 of Kandis Subdistrict, Siak District of Sumatras Riau Province.



Chief of Riau Police Inspector General Nandang said here, Friday, that the two suspects, JH and JA, were arrested, along with the illicit goods, Thursday.



"There are nine boxes and 14 packages (of the illicit goods). They are hidden inside speakers and underneath the passenger seats. The ecstasy pills were hidden under mattress at the back of the car," Nandang said.



JH and JA were driving two different cars to transport the meth and pills. One vehicle served as a guide, while the other vehicle was used to load the illicit goods.



The two vehicles, of which the registration plates are of Jakarta region, came from the direction of North Sumatra, the police chief said.



JH was shot by the Riau police officers, as he tried to escape. He died on his way to receiving treatment at a local hospital.



Along with 25.554kg of crystal methamphetamine and 25 thousands of ecstasy pills, the police also confiscated seven ATMs, a saving book and three walkie-talkies.



Head of Eradication Division of BNN Inspector General Arman Depari said that Riau has become a priority, since the Sumatran province is a crossing for drugs traffickers.(*)