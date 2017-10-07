President Jokowi returns from Brunei

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana arrived here, Saturday, after paying a state visit to Brunei to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bruneian Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.



Two hours after taking off from the Brunei International Airport, the presidential aircraft Indonesia-1 landed at the Halim Perdanakusumah Air Force Base on Saturday at 12:46 p.m. local time .



Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung were among the high-ranking officials greeting the president and first lady upon their arrival.



Sultan Bolkiah hosted a gala dinner on Friday evening to mark 50 years on the throne.



Apart from President Jokowi, other leaders attending the gala dinner were President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Yang Dipertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V of Malaysia, Prince Edward and Princess Sofia from Britain, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, among others.(*)