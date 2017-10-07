Police arrest 51 people after gay party

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police in Central Jakarta have arrested 51 people following a gay party in T1 Sauna at Block A of Harmoni Plaza shop house on Jalan Suryopranoto, Gambir, on Friday night.



"Out of the 51 people, seven are foreigners from China, Thailand, and Malaysia," head of public relations of Jakarta Metropolitan Police Command, Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, stated here on Saturday.



Five people have been named suspects in connection with the case, including GG, the owner of T1 Sauna; GCMP, person in charge of T1 Sauna; NS, a cashier; TS, a clerk; and KN, who supplied the guests needs.



Suspect HI managed to escape and has been put in the wanted list, Yuwono noted.



"They have all been treated well since their arrest and also on the way to the resort police station in Central Jakarta," he added.



The suspects face charges for violating Article 30 in conjunction of Article 4, paragraph 2 of law number 44 of 2008 and or Article 296 of Criminal Act, carrying a sentence of up to six years in jail.



"We are still investigating as to how long the group has been operating and whether it is included in the international network," he revealed.



The gays have used the sauna facility as a camouflage. With an entry fee at Rp165 thousand, they had received contraceptives and other supplies.



Yuwono pointed out that after the raid, the police confiscated several items, including contraceptive devices, sex tools, and a cash machine, as evidences.(*)