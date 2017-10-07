TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Saturday, 7th October 2017

Landslide claims four lives in Pangandaran

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - A landslide killed four members of a family and injured several others in Sidamulih Sub-district, Pangandaran District, West Java, on Saturday in the wee hours of the morning.

"All victims have been evacuated by the local residents," Joshua Banjarnahor, a spokesman of the West Java Search and Rescue office, said here, Saturday.

The landslide was triggered by incessant heavy rains since Friday.

The landslide buried a house and killed Arsih aged 55, Yuyun aged 35, five-year-old Aldi, and 10-year-old Andika and caused injuries to Rahman aged 40, eight-month-old Anida, and 14-year-old Ari.

The landslide also cut off access to a road in the village, but the authorities later cleared the mud and rocks.(*)
