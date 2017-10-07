Langkat police arrest man carrying 18 kg of marijuana

Langkat, N. Sumatra (ANTARA News) - During a raid in Tangkahan Durian of West Brandan, the Pangkalan Brandan police in Langkat, North Sumatra, arrested a man from Aceh carrying 18 kilograms (kg) of marijuana to be delivered to East Java.



The suspect is identified as Eko alias EH, a 36-year-old resident of Kedunggalar Sub-district, Ngawi, East Java, Pangkalan Brandan Police Chief Adjunct Commissioner J. M. Sitompul noted here, Saturday.



Sitompul said the suspect was arrested aboard a bus departing from Aceh. He added that the police stopped the bus and after checking the belongings of all passengers found three kg of marijuana in his backpack.



"After further probing the suspect, he admitted to have another 15 packages or 15 kg of marijuana in a box, kept in the bus luggage compartment," he remarked.



Sitompul said, the suspect confessed that the marijuana was to be sent to East Java, and as a courier, he would receive Rp18 million once the drugs were delivered.



"He claimed that he would be paid Rp1 million for each package he delivered, but the police doubted his claim," he noted, adding that the police had found more than Rp20 million in his bank account.



The case is being investigated under Article 114 and 115 of Law No. 35 of 2009 on narcotics, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.(*)