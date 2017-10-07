Soekarno-Hatta among top 10 internationally connected airports

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia is among the 10 Most Internationally Connected Airports in The World, according to a list published by OAG, a UK-based air travel intelligence company, in its Megahubs International Index 2017.



According to the list, the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang takes the seventh spot in the global rank and the second spot in the Asia Pacific region.



In the list, the ten most most internationally connected airports in the world are London Heathrow Airport, Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Chicago OHare International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.



"Soekarno-Hatta is the largest and busiest airport in Indonesia with the number of passenger movements reaching 60 million per year, and it will continue to increase," airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II President Director Muhammad Awaluddin remarked in a press release to ANTARA here on Sunday.



He said that to accommodate the growing demand for flights from various countries, Angkasa Pura II is now doing the development of airport infrastructure both on the side of the air and the land, as well as the passenger terminal.



"Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is also the second busiest international route in the world from Jakarta to Singapore with passengers reaching 322,488 per month," Awaluddin said.



According to him, it indicated that the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is able to maintain operational stability even better with new routes which opened both domestic and international flights.(*)