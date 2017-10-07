Social minister wants women to be icons of peace

Sumenep, E Java (ANTARA News) - Social Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa wanted women to be catalysts and peace icons in social and national settings.



"Women in this modern era need to be ale to play their roles as agents of peace. It is compulsory," she said in Sumenep, East Java, Sunday.



She further stated that in the context of roles in the modern day, there are no differences between womens and mens. The womens role have reached all corners including planning and program supervising.



In this time, she continued, women are striving to increase their capacities and qualities through education, as she also said that in this era, women should no longer belittle themselves in social settings.



"Women possess just as much capability as men. Therefore, self-improvement need to continuously be done in order to maintain competitiveness," she stated.



Indonesia had surely advanced in terms of womens involvement in the government. President Joko Widodo noted in December last year that the country has the largest number of female ministers, with nine in office till date, followed by the United Arab Emirates with eight female ministers.



"The Indonesia we love has developed in such ways, thanks to the role played by mothers, by women, all of them," he noted, while accompanied by First Lady Iriana in Serang, Banten Province. (*)