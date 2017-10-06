Facilitating dialogue between the government and the industry, The Oil & Gas Year organizes Strategic Roundtable 2017

Jakarta (Antara) - The Oil & Gas Year (TOGY) in collaboration with Bimasena, International Petroleum Association (IPA) and SKK Migas held a Strategic Roundtable event organized at Dharmawangsa Jakarta, Bimasena on October 4, 2017.The event functioned as an icebreaker between government and the private sector, gathering top-level executives from across Indonesia’s oil and gas value chain. Representatives from BP, Pertamina, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, Medco, Vico, Ophir, Chevron, Petronas, Mandiri Oil, Talisman, Baker Hughes-GE, Schulmberger, among many others, joined a comprehensive discussion on the oil and gas investment climate in Indonesia and increasing attractiveness in local and international markets.The panel of speakers comprised Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. ArcandraTahar, International Petroleum Association President, Mrs. Christina Verchere, BimasenaEnergy Executive Team, Mr. Ari Soemarno, World Bank representative, Mr. Nathaniel Adams, ConocoPhillips President Director, BijanAgarwal, SKK Migas Vice Chairman, Mr. Sukondo, Ministry of Finance representative, Mr. SuryoUtomo and MedcoEnergi COO, Mr. Ronald Gunawan.One of the main subjects of the ceremony discussion was the gross split scheme, now gaining momentum after its revision. The Industry positively received the changes and efforts to improve the competitiveness of the Indonesian upstreamsector.“” stated Nathaniel Adams from the World Bank.However, while it is extremely reassuring that the Indonesian government has revisited the terms of the gross split PSC, there is still great expectation by the industryregarding which specific tax terms the Ministry of Finance will apply to it. "",commented the Deputy Minister, adding "Based on recent communication with the Ministry of Finance, it is still in process and we believe the results and timelines will be as expected."The participation of governmental bodies in the discussion signals a welcome willingness to listen specific concerns raised by the upstream industry. At the end of the dialogue, Mr.Tahar insisted,"".Its eminency Professor Dr. Subroto closed the ceremony inviting the parties, government and private sector, to always find channels of dialogue and to work together to find win-win solutions to the oil and gas challenges that the country is facing. The professor also expressed that by working together we will ultimately benefit the people of Indonesia by ensuring future energy security in the country and this should be everyone’s mission.“” Professor Subroto’s stated in his closing remarks.The Oil & Gas Year (TOGY) provides business intelligence, strategic communication and networkingopportunities to the internationalenergy industry. TOGY sends teams of researchers to more than 35 territories in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East to conduct exclusive face-to-face interviews with the global oil and gas elite.Contact :Javier N BlassiottoCountry EditorThe Oil & Gas Year