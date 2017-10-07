Sri Mulyani, Gouw to be speakers at US-Indonesia Women`s CEO Summit

Sri Mulyani Indrawati. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati along with Julia Gouw, one of the worlds notable bankers born in Surabaya, will be the speakers at the US-Indonesia Womens CEO Summit scheduled in Washington D.C. on Oct 11.



This information was revealed in an official written statement received by ANTARA News here, Sunday.



Hosted by the US-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, the conference will feature some senior women executives from the private and public sectors of both countries.



"The speakers, comprising experts and high-ranking officials, will share their experiences and expertise with the audience. The event will showcase the success stories of these figures as well as their plans for the future," the organizer stated.



The American Banker Magazine has named Gouw from Surabaya, East Java Province, as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in the banking sector.



"Gouw has held the position for five different periods, such as in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2011. She had earlier served as the president and chief operating officer at the East and West Bank, the US, from 2009 to 2016," the statement noted, while adding, Gouw, who had graduated from UCLA, recently received an award from her colleges Semel Institute Biannual Open Mind Gala, along with pop star, Demi Lovatto.



Apart from her achievements in the banking sector, Gouw has also served as the executive producer of a movie, "Bali: Beats of Paradise," which was directed by the rising Indonesian moviemaker and Oscar nominee, Livi Zheng.



In her written statement, Gouw expressed optimism that her contribution during the summit would inspire future generations and help to improve the economy sector in Indonesia.



"Although I never expected to be assigned as a speaker in the summit, I am pleased to perform this duty, as it would demonstrate to the world that Indonesian women have gained global recognition in several sectors," she said in her written statement, received in Jakarta, Sunday.



Meanwhile, Minister Indrawati is a prominent Indonesian economist who was earlier appointed as managing director of the World Bank Group in 2010.



In 2014, the Forbes magazine had placed Indrawati as the 38th Most Powerful Women in the World.

