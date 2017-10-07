President Jokowi visits Police Academy in Semarang

President Joko Widodo. (ANTARA FOTO/Rosa Panggabean)

Semarang, Central Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the campus of the Police Academy in Semarang, Monday, to offer directives to students.



The visit was Jokowi's first agenda while on a working visit to Central Java, Bey Machmudin, spokesman of the president, revealed.



Jokowi said a huge global change has taken place in the field of information technology.



"We all know that nearly every country speaks about robotics, not the internet, but artificial intelligence. We have to follow this change in detail," he noted.



To adapt to the change, everyone has to be innovative and not become trapped in a monotonous routine, he added.



While in Semarang, he was also scheduled to distribute Smart Indonesian Cards and Family of Hope Program cards as well as land certificates to the public in the Simpang Lima area, Semarang City.



Jokowi arrived in Semarang at midnight after paying a work visit to East Java Province.



While in Sumenep, Madura Island, East Java Province, on Sunday, he requested that the runway of Trunojoyo Airport be extended again to accommodate large-bodied aircraft.



"It must be extended again in order to facilitate large aircraft," Jokowi remarked.



He instructed the transportation minister to extend the airports runway, so that the Trunojoyo Airport could be used by large-bodied aircraft.



The president issued the instruction since Madura Island, with a population of four million, has economic potential, and its people frequently travel to various destinations.



According to Machmudin, Jokowi lauded the Ministry of Transportation for extending the runway of Trunojoyo Airport from 1,100 to 1,600 meters due to which ATR-class commercial aircraft have been able to land since last week.