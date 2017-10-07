Middle East companies seek investment opportunity in Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Some Middle East companies will seek a new investment opportunity in Indonesia by visiting the new Kertajati International Airport (BIJB) in Majalengka district, West Java province, an official said here on Monday.



The airport visit is aimed at introducing new business opportunities in the district, including in the Aerocity zone set up nearby the airbase, Foreign Affairs Ministry said in its written statement received by ANTARA in Jakarta.



As part of the Indonesia-Middle East Annual Gathering on Economy (IMAGE), hosted from Oct 8 to 10 in Bandung, the business trip is believed to facilitate economic partnership between the two regions.



The annual gathering, which was inaugurated by West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan, was attended by some high-ranking officials, including the ministrys Middle East director, ambassadors, and 52 Middle East companies.



Apart from the business trip, the annual gathering also featured some main programs, including the business forum, "one-on-one" meeting of the West Java and Middle East companies, exhibition, fashion show, and trips to some industrial parks.



West Java was chosen to be the host province for this years event, because the region has many business potentials, which are yet to be explored, the ministry stated.



The province, moreover, has also served as one of the centers for manufacturing and services in the country, it reiterated.



Therefore, the event is hoped to increase the business deals in some sectors, including trade, investment, and tourism.



Before attending the event, the provincial government and Sudans Khartoum state administration signed a "sister province" agreement on Oct 7.



Following the deal, on Oct 11, West Java and Alger Chamber of Commerce would continue signing the Memorandum of Understanding on trade and investment.(*)