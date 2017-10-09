Landslide, flood hit Central Bengkulu

Bengkulu (ANTARA News) - Incessant heavy rains since Sunday have triggered a landslide and flood in Central Bengkulu District, Bengkulu Province.



"Tanjung Raman village is being flooded, while Susup village, located in the border of Kepahiang, is being affected by a landslide," Tomi Marisi, head of the Central Bengkulu disaster mitigation office, stated here on Monday.



Kemumu River has spilled over its bank and has caused flooding in Tanjung Raman village, he added.



The only bridge connecting Tanjung Raman village and the capital city of the sub-district has collapsed after being hit by the river current.



"We are now in the location of the flood. The condition is quite bad because the only bridge connecting the village with the capital of the sub-district has collapsed," he noted.



Meanwhile, the landslide has cut off a main road in Susup village.



In West Sumatra Province, floods have hit Nagari Batahan Village, Ranah Batahan Sub-district, in West Pasaman District, and damaged 13 houses on Monday.



Relief aid was distributed to help the flood victims, Try Wahluyo, head of the West Pasaman disaster mitigation office, noted in West Sumatra on Monday.



Several rescuers were deployed to help move the flood victims to higher ground, he revealed.



The Batahan River overflowed its bank and triggered the flooding following incessant heavy rains since Sunday.



Several houses and rice fields were inundated, with floodwaters reaching a height of one meter.



The flood victims, whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the floods, were accommodated in emergency tents.(*)