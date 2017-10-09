President urges police to stay abreast of developments in it

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the Indonesian Police to take precautionary measures against the misuse of advancements in information technology to commit more sophisticated crimes.



"The change has been very rapid, and it should be followed, or else we would be left behind," President Jokowi noted at the Police Academy, here, Monday.



In the next 10 to 15 years, the millennial generation will play a decisive role. They do not follow the developments on mainstream media or television but on their gadgets.



"Developments across the world could be followed only on small gadgets. This generation will affect and decide the economic and political conditions, among others," he pointed out.



"Provincial and regional police chiefs must be prepared early. We cannot stop the change. This is our huge task to take precautionary measures in the face of this change," he added.



Progress in IT has also triggered cyber crimes that outnumber conventional crimes.



"It also concerns political stability and security that could affect the economy, investment, and businesses," he added.



In his speech, President Jokowi also urged the Police to take stern actions against those threatening political stability and security, particularly before and during the simultaneous regional elections (pilkada) in 2018 and the general elections in 2019.



The head of state has called on the Police to draft detailed plans on security measures during the next elections as well as prepare security maps in every region, as preventive steps.



Besides this, he has also reminded the Police to stay neutral during the 2018 and 2019 elections.



"I am optimistic that during every pilkada, the National Police (Polri) and the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) would remain solid," he noted.



He also said that the polices political agenda is aligned with that of the state, and the force should remain royal to the country, people, and leader.



Every social conflict, regardless of how small it is, must be addressed in order to prevent it from growing bigger, he added.(*)