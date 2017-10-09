Digital technology changes lifestyle: Jokowi

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said digital technology has changed the lifestyle of the Indonesian people who need fast services.



"The economic landscape has changed, social interaction also changed," he said, but he denied report of a decline in the peoples purchasing power.



"I have checked there is only a shift from offline to online," he said speaking about media transformation in the era of digitalization at a meeting with the mas media leaders of the Jawa Pos Group in Surabaya on Sunday night.



The president acknowledged a number of supermarkets and shopping malls recorded a decline in sales as a result of the shift from offline to on line shopping.



In addition, the change in lifestyle also has its impact on the media with many people no longer needing paid news media and entertainment services, he said.



Therefore, the president said the people seeking innovation toward technology advancement needs to be facilitated with regulation.



"This is the problem right in front of us . I also has said to the House of Representatives and regional legislative assemblies that there is no need for issuing many laws and regulation. We need abolition and revision of restrictive laws and regulations," the president said.



He said Indonesians are inferior in intelligence and less competitive in speed facing other nations.



The president said he wants high learning institutes to turn out skilled human resources to keep pace with the advancing technology needed in the development of digital economy.



The president was on a working visit to East Java until Sunday night before he proceeded to Central Java . Jokowi and his entourage arrived in Semarang, Central Java on Monday morning.(*)