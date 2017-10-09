Indonesian military should strengthen cyber defense: Expert

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) should strengthen cyber defense to counter increasing threats, Hammam Riza, deputy in charge of Information Technology, Energy, and Material of the Agency of Study and Application of Technology (BPPT) noted.



In fact, in advanced countries, the cyber defense force is the fourth dimension after the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he stated here, Monday.



The TNI should give special attention to protect information in order to safeguard the nations sovereignty, he emphasized, adding that it is crucial to deal with the spread of hoax or false information among the public, such as the Saracen phenomenon.



Through its study of technology applications, the BPPT is ready to support the TNI in strengthening cyber defense, he stated.



It has been outlined in the recommendations on technology for architecture of the system of state defense information, he remarked.



"The progress in information technology and communication globally should be responded by preparing sophisticated infrastructure and improving quality as well as competency in cyber defense of the TNI," he remarked.



Riza is optimistic that the TNI would develop cyber defense, which is among the best in the world.



Cyber threats, such as the Wannacry ransomware virus, are getting increasingly difficult to anticipate, as advanced persistent threats and zero-day exploits targeting several countries have high destructive power.



Hence, in addition to information defense, Indonesia should develop plans to protect critical infrastructure, such as in the areas of energy, aviation, fuel, health, finance, banking, telecommunications, legal enforcement, security and intelligence, public utility, and general elections, he said.



"Such infrastructure is crucial as it concerns the interests of the public at large and the survival of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. For prevention, the country must strengthen information technology and communication security, as any attack could pose a huge risk," he said.



The demands for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection should be met to deal with cyber attacks at the nationwide level as well as at a specific level in various strategic sectors for the sake of cyber resilience, he added.(*)