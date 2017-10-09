22 Indonesian soldiers promoted for UN peace missions in Congo

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Some 22 soldiers of the Indonesian Army, Navy, and Air Force received promotions for UN peace missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an official noted in a written statement received by ANTARA here, Monday.



Led by Lieutenant Colonel Czi Nur Alam Sucipto, the Kizi TNI Konga XX-N/Monusco peace mission task force commander, the promotion ceremony was held at the Indo Eng Coy Bumi Nusantara base camp, Haut-Uele District, Dungu City, DR Congo.



In his opening remarks, the commander congratulated the 22 soldiers comprising five senior commissioners, four petty officers, and 13 privates for their efforts in maintaining peace in the conflict area.



"You must feel proud, as not all peacekeepers received promotions during their missions on the field," the commander said while referring to the 22 soldiers.



Sucipto expressed hope that the promotions would further motivate and improve the performance of the soldiers, as peacekeepers.



"After being promoted, the soldiers should bolster their professional work while improving their commitment to serve the country," he reiterated.



Comprising 175 soldiers of the three Indonesian forces, the Kizi TNI Konga XX-N/Monusco peace mission task force was assigned to three UN camps: COB Dungu, TOB Tadu, and TOB Demu.



Apart from their role as peacekeepers, the soldiers also joined the Civic Military Coordination mission for providing health services, assisting the affected community, and restoring destroyed infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.



Indonesia has assigned several thousand of its troops to join the UN peace mission in some conflict countries.



According to the UN, Indonesia has been listed among the top 10 countries, with the most troops contributing to the UN peace mission, totaling 2,713 soldiers, comprising 2,646 men and 67 women.



Indonesia is the only Southeast Asian country ranked in the UN top 10 list of 124 states.(*)