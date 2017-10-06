Bali rugby tournament unaffected by Mount Agung`s activity: Organizer

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The annual rugby tournament to be held in Kuta on October 14-15, 2017, will not be affected by Mount Agungs rising volcanic activity, the organizing committee of Bali Rugby stated.



"Not a single team has cancelled its participation (in the tournament) in Bali," Tournament Coordinator of the Bali Rugby Tournament Denim McHardy noted here on Monday.



As many as 36 teams from 10 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, will participate in the 22nd rugby tournament to be held in Bali.



After conducting a safety assessment, the organizing committee believes the tournament will not be affected by Mount Agungs volcanic activity in the northeastern part of the island.



Meanwhile, Kuta is Balis most popular beach resort destination located in the southern part of the island.



The number of this years participants has increased as compared to only 22 teams recorded last year.



The 2017 tournament will be titled "Karma Bali Rugby Fest" since a tourism accommodation enterprise Karma Group is the sponsor.



Meanwhile, Head of Society Empowerment of Kuta I Gusti Agung Made Agung said the sporting event will contribute to tourism in Bali.



"Rugby is a tournament that will invite foreign tourists. We are optimistic and are supporting the event," he noted.



Each rugby team comprises 15 main players, including several substitutes. They are also expected to bring along their family members to watch the tournament and to vacation in Bali.



"This event will prove that Bali tourism is still safe. Hence, do not be hesitant to have a vacation in Bali," he noted.



Once the tournament ends, the organizing committee will hold a fund-raising event for refugees or victims affected by Mount Agungs volcanic activity.



The status of Mount Agung, with an altitude of 3,142 meters above sea level, was increased to its highest, alert level IV, or Awas, on Sept 22 due to increasing volcanic activity.



The authority has set a nine-kilometer exclusion zone from the mounts peak.(*)