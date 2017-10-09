Central Java succeeds in reducing pregnant women death rate

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - Central Java has succeeded in reducing pregnant woman death rate down 14 percent annually since 2014 resulting in positive growth of public health index.



"Number of deaths of pregnant women dropped 25 percent so far this year compared with last year in the same period. Hopefully the trend would continue in the second half of this year," head of the provincial Health Service Yulianto Prabowo said here on Monday.



Based on data the health care office in 2014, there were 711 pregnant women dead and the number dropped to 619 in 2015 and to 602 in 2016. In the first half of 2017, there were 227 pregnant women dead, down to only 227 in the first six months of 2017.



Yulianto said there are a number of factors causing the decline in the mortality rate in Central Java such as an improvement in the peoples awareness of observing the maternity health, and the 5 NG Movement launched by the Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in Surakarta in July , 2016. involving rural midwives in educating women from the time of pre pregnancy, pregnancy, childbirth post childbirth.



In addition, the movement asked the people to give special attention to pregnant women and socialize healthy life.



"It does not take long time for the movement to be known by the people," he said, adding ti is quite effective.



He said death rate of mothers in parturition has been given a serious attention by the Central Java administration as it is one of the indicators of success in health development both in mid term and long term development plans of the government.



Central Java also recorded a decline in baby death rate, and number of children suffering malnutrition, he said.



In 2014, there were 6,486 babies dead. The number dropped to 6,483 in 2015 and to 6,478 in 2016.



In the first half of 2017, there were 2,333 babied dead and children suffering from malnutrition was 0.03 percent of the Central Java population.



Yulianto attributed the successes to intensive actions of prevention, control, medication and rehabilitation since 2014. In addition, there is greater awareness of the people of maintaining healthy life.



Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo stressed the importance of hygiene to further cut the death rate.(*)