Magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolts Mentawai Islands

Padang, W Sumatra (ANTARA News) - An earthquake, measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale, jolted Mentawai Islands District of West Sumatra Province on Monday at 04:05 p.m. local time.



Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated on Monday that the epicenter of the earthquake was located on 6.96 degrees of Southern Latitude and 96.11 degrees of Eastern Longitude, or 670 kilometers southwest of Mentawai Islands, at the depth of 10 kilometers.



"The earthquake had no potential to cause a tsunami," Head of BMKG of Padang, Panjang Rahmat Triyono, stated here on Monday.



Although it was a strong quake, the temblor did not reach Padang, the provinces capital.



"I received the information about the earthquake via BMKG app. I was teaching students at a tutorial institution in Jati, East Padang Sub-district. However, we did not fell any temblor," Yulia Agustina, 25, a local resident of Padang remarked.(*)