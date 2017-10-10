Jet blast at Ahmad Yani Airport injures one

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - One person was reportedly injured as a powerful jet blast blew up a passenger stairs at Ahmad Yani Airport in Semarang, Central Java, on Monday.



Hidya Ramadhina, spokesperson of the airport authority PT Angkasa Pura I of Ahmad Yani Airport, confirmed here on Monday that one person was injured in the accident but did not disclose the identity of the injured.



"One person was injured and has been taken to the hospital," Ramadhina stated.



The airport authority is gathering data and investigating the incident.



However, Ramadhina revealed that the accident was caused by an engine blast in Garuda Indonesias airplane GA 365 from Surabaya to Semarang.



A passenger stairs at stand 3 of the parking area was destroyed due to the blast in the engine of Garuda Indonesias aircraft, Ramadhina remarked.



The accident did not disrupt the operation of Ahmad Yani Airport.(*)