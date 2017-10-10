4.2-magnitude quake hits Aceh Singkil

Illustration earth quake (ANTARA FOTO/Maril Gafur)

Singkil, Aceh (ANTARA News) - An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Aceh Singkil district on Tuesday morning, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).



The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 07.27 a.m. local time was located in the sea 23 kilometers southwest of Aceh Singkil at a depth of 15 kilometers, Chief of the BMKG Office in Sabang, Siswanto said.



"The 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Aceh Singkil did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami. We call on the public not to be restless and easily incited by hoax," he said.



