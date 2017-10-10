Minister condemns rape of seven-year-old girl in Papua

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Womens Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Yohana Yembise has condemned the rape of a seven-year-old girl FB in Abepura Sub-district, Jayapura District, Papua Province.



The rapist should be given the harshest possible punishment to serve as a deterrent to others, the minister noted in a statement, here, Tuesday.



If the victim is injured and loses her reproductive capabilities, the rapist could be jailed for up to 20 years, castrated, and his identify will be made public. An electronic detection device will also be implanted on the rapist.



The victim is currently undergoing intensive treatment at the Abepura Hospital, Jayapura.



The minister has urged the Papua police to thoroughly investigate the rape case.



The police have grilled several witnesses to catch the rapist.



The minister has urged parents and the public, in general, to tighten supervision on children, either of their own or of others, in their surroundings.



"Children often become victims of violence. Hence, we urge parents to educate their children, so they would not be easily tricked or lured by others promising gifts," she said.(*)