Mount Karangetang spews sulfuric smoke

Manado, N Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - Mount Karangetang in Siau Island, North Sulawesi Province, has spewed sulfuric smoke 200 meters into the sky, chief of the volcanos observatory post, Yudi Taripang, said on Tuesday.



"This is a natural activity. Therefore, the status of the mount remains at Advisory (Level II)," he stated.



The seismic activity of the 1,784-meter-high volcano still fluctuated, he noted.



The observatory post recorded one harmonic tremor, with an amplitude of nine millimeters, and one hybrid tremor, with an amplitude of five millimeter, on Oct 9.



It also recorded four shallow volcanic tremors, with an amplitude of five millimeters, and one shallow volcanic tremor, with an amplitude of 40 millimeters.



In addition, it also recorded one local tectonic tremor, with an amplitude of 52 millimeters; 12 far tectonic earthquakes, with an amplitude of 15-52 millimeters; and continuous tremor with an amplitude of 0.25-1.0 millimeters.



"The people living around Mount Karangetang and visitors/tourists are not allowed to climb the mount and carry out activities within a radius of 1.5 kilometers from the active crater and within an expanded zone up to 2.5 kilometers to the south, southeast, west, and southwest," he elaborated.(*)