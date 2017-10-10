President Jokowi receives chairman, members of Supreme Audit Agency
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the chairman and members of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) at the Merdeka Palace, here, Tuesday.
Jokowi received summaries of the results of audit of the first semester of 2017.
The head of state was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister/State Secrtary Pratikno, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
BPK Chairman Moermahadi Soerja Djanegara was accompanied by the agencys members -- Isma Yatun and Agung Firman Sampurna -- among others.
Djanegara noted in a statement that the BPK had saved state funds amounting to Rp13.70 trillion during the first semester of this year.
During the period between 2003 and June 2017, the BPK had reported 447 findings indicating embezzlement worth Rp44.74 trillion to the police, attorney generals offices, and the Corruption Eradication Commission.(*)
