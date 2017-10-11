President appoints Hamengkubuwono X as Yogyakarta Governor

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo appointed Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X as the Governor of Yogyakarta for 2017-2022 term at the State Palace in Jakarta.



The president also appointed Sri Paduka Paku Alam X as the Deputy Governor of Yogyakarta, Antara reported here on Tuesday.



Both the governor and deputy governor took their oath based on the Presidential Decree 107/P 2017 related to the dismissal and appointment of Yogyakarta governor and deputy governor.



Hamengkubuwono X and Paku Alam X have stated their oath to obey the Constitution of 1945 and Indonesian regulations to serve the people and the state.



Several state officers who attended the event include Chairman of the Regional House of Representative, Oesman Sapta Oedang; the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Wiranto; and the Cabinet Secretary, Pramono Anung.



Sri Hamengkubuwono X and Paku Alam X had been reassigned as governor and deputy governor of Yogyakarta, respectively, through a special plenary meeting of Yogyakarta Regional House of Representative on Aug 2, 2017.



Previously in 2012, both governor and deputy governor of Yogyakarta were appointed by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the sixth president of Indonesia. (*)