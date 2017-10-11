Flash floods hit four villages in Banyumas

Banyumas, C Java (ANTARA News) - Flash floods submerged four villages in Sumpiuh Sub-district, Banyumas District, Central Java Province, on Wednesday, as a dike of the Reja River burst.



The dike burst at 6:30 a.m. local time, and floods submerged the villages of Karanggedang, Karangpucung, Kemiri, and Nusadadi, Kusworo, head of the Banyumas disaster mitigation office, noted.



Several rescuers have been deployed to help the flood victims, he added.



In Karanggedang, at least 50 houses were flooded. Farming areas were also affected by the flooding.



A landslide hit Watuagung Village in Tambak Sub-district, Banyumas, on the same day, burying a house.



Meanwhile, four people were reportedly killed after a landslide hit their house, which was located in Pangandaran District, West Java, on Saturday.



The victims were identified as Arsih aged 55, Yuyun aged 35, five-year-old Aldi, and 10-month-old Andika, according to Head of the Fire and Disaster Management of Pangandaran District, Nana Ruhena, here on Saturday.



In addition to the fatalities, Rahman aged 40, Ari aged 14, and eight-month-old Anida sustained injuries, Ruhena stated.



The four people were asleep when the landslide hit the area, closing road access.



The ill-fated house was located in the landslide-prone zone.



In Bengkulu Province, Sumatra Island, more than 10 hectares of rice fields were inundated in Bengkulu since Monday evening following incessant heavy rains.



"We were supposed to harvest them next month. I have a one-hectare rice field in Tanjung Agung Village," Haksa, a local farmer, remarked, here, Tuesday.



Haksas paddy plants were ruined after being submerged in floodwaters.



He admitted to having suffered material losses worth Rp3 million due to the flooding.



In Tanjung Agung, at least eight hectares of rice fields were flooded.



Besides Tanjung Agung, floods also affected Rawa Makmur Village, where more than 10 hectares of rice fields were affected.(*)