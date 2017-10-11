Ministers of Indonesia, Belgium discuss bilateral issues

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi and her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynder met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss various bilateral issues between the two countries.



According to a newsletter from the Foreign Affairs Ministry here on Wednesday, Marsudi shared details about Indonesias diversity with the Belgian foreign minister during the meeting.



"The diversity that unites Indonesia has become part of the life of the nation," Marsudi said, adding that they discussed economic issues, one of which was the progress in the negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union.



The two foreign ministers also welcomed the increase in the value of bilateral trade by almost 16.86 percent in the first half of 2017.



"The momentum of this increase must be maintained," Foreign Minister Marsudi remarked.



With regard to the trade sector, Marsudi also again raised the issue of a negative campaign against the Indonesian palm oil industry in Europe.



"Indonesia has requested that the CPO (crude palm oil) from the country receive fair treatment," she said.



The two foreign ministers also agreed to increase cooperation in the face of the threats of terrorism, radicalism, and violent extremism.



In addition to holding bilateral meetings with the Belgian foreign minister, Marsudi accompanied Vice President Jusuf Kalla to open the Europalia Art and Cultural Exhibition, in which Indonesia is a guest country. The Belgian king and queen also attended the opening ceremony.



Marsudi said that Indonesia being selected as a guest country at the Europalia Art and Cultural Festival is an honor and opportunity to offer a deeper understanding of Indonesia to the European community.



The Europalia art and cultural exhibition will last for four months. In addition to Belgium, the Europalia art and cultural exhibitions will be held in the Netherlands, England, Germany, France, Poland, and Austria.(*)