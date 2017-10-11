98 percent of Bali`s tourist attractions located in safe zone

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Despite Mount Agung showing increased activity, 98 percent of the tourist attractions on Bali Island remain safe for visit, the Bali Tourism Board stated.



"According to information from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, 98 percent of the tourist areas remain safe in Bali, even if Mount Agung erupts," Dewa Gede Ngurah Byomantara, head of the Boards Bali Tourism Hospitality Division 3, was quoted as saying on the official website of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, here, Wednesday.



If the volcano were to erupt, only two percent of Balis tourist attractions -- Besakih, Tulamben, and Tirta Gangga -- would be affected.



"Kuta, Ubud, Nusa Dua, and Sanur are located far from Mount Agung. Until now, we believe that the area beyond 12 kilometers from Mount Agungs crater remains safe," he added.



The Bali provincial administration has taken precautionary measures to tackle the spread of false news or hoax about the volcanic activity of Mount Agung and is ready to provide latest updates on the situation of the volcano.



If Mount Agung erupts, the tourism board will provide various facilities to tourists, including free accommodations and transportation to the airport.



Earlier, Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika had convinced tourists to visit the resort island without hesitation, adding that it remains safe and conducive despite the increased activity of Mount Agung, which is located in Karangasem District, Bali Island.



The governor made assurance during a meeting with tourism stakeholders, such as travel operators, in Denpasar, Bali, on Oct 3.



If Mount Agung erupts, it will have a direct impact on only 28 villages located within a radius of 12 kilometers from the volcanos crater.



Another assurance was given by Tourism Minister Arief Yahya, who informed the international public that Bali remains safe for visits, despite the alert status of Mount Agung being raised.



"Bali remains safe for tourist visits by both domestic and foreign travellers. We have taken various anticipatory measures and are well prepared in case of an eruption," he had said on Oct 5.



He stated that only few areas would be affected by the volcanos increased activities, while a large number of tourist destinations in Bali would remain safe.(*)