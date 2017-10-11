TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Wednesday, 11th October 2017

4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Lembata

30 minutes ago | 144 Views
Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Lembata and the surrounding areas in East Nusa Tenggara Province on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m. local time.

The quakes epicenter was located at 8.23 degrees southern latitude and 123.37 degrees eastern longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometers (km), some 29 km northwest of Lewoleba, Lembata, Hasanudin, head of the Kupang meteorology, geophysics, and climatology agency, noted.

The quake, rated as an MMI III-IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, was felt by the residents of Lembata.

Since Sunday (Oct 8), Lembata has been hit by a series of tectonic earthquakes that damaged several buildings.

Residents of four villages located on the slopes of Mount Lewotolok have been evacuated to safer places in anticipation of stronger tremors.(*)
