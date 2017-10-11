President Jokowi asks students to avoid drugs, pornography, violence

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has explained the dangers of drugs abuse, pornography and violence to students from Jabodetabek (Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi).



"Children must be careful with drugs. We must say no to drugs," the Head of State said in his remarks during a public campaign against drugs, pornography and violence, here, Wednesday.



Some four thousand high school students and 2,200 elementary school students attended the campaign event held at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.



He reminded students to reject "sweets" offered by unknown persons and report it to teachers or school security guards if someone approached them and offered "sweets" which could be illicit drugs.



Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Womens Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Yohana Yembise, Jokowi also asked the students to maintain unity and harmony among them despite differences in race and religion.



After attending the campaign event, President Jokowi would visit South Tangerang City to officially open the 32nd Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2017 at the Indonesian Convention Exhibition, BSD City.



Later, the President is scheduled to present land certificates to several residents of Serpong, Banten.(*)