Papua police stage anti-drug declaration in five cities

Timika, Papua (ANTARA News) - Papua Regional Police staged an anti-drug declaration in five cities to invite all components of society to prevent and combat the circulation of drug, which are increasingly worrying.



Papua Police Drug Investigation Director Senior Commissioner, IBK Ardika, remarked here on Wednesday that the anti-drug declaration was carried out in the cities of Jayapura, Biak, Merauke, Nabire, and Timika.



The parties involved in the anti-drug declaration were the Police, National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Military, the local government, representatives from various elements of society, as well as high-school students.



"Our main objective, through this anti-narcotics declaration, is to focus on the younger generation who are very vulnerable to the dangers of drugs. Therefore, we will involve as many students as possible to make them understand the dangers of drugs," Ardika remarked.



According to him, the five cities were selected because of the easy access to the drugs and its circulation in these place.



In addition, the residents of these five cities are highly enthusiastic to prevent and combat drug circulation, he revealed.



Special anti-drug declaration activities that took place in Mimika also received full support from PT Freeport Indonesia.(*)